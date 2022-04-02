‘Mere Humsafar’ wins hearts yet again!

Episode 14 of ARY Digital’s family drama ‘Mere Humsafar’ – which aired earlier this week – has left fans grieving for Sameen (Zoya Nasir) going through a heartbreak.

As the family celebrated the union of Hala Nafees Ahmed(Hania Aamir) and Hamza Raees Ahmed(Farhan Saeed), their cousin Sameen Jalees(Zoya Nasir) – who was madly in love with Hamza, and wanted to marry her – attempted suicide after coming back from Valima.

Heartbroken Sameen wounded herself with a broken piece of glass and was bleeding profusely when rushed to the hospital by Hamza, and was aided with necessary treatment, before being discharged.

Later, Hamza enters the scene to console Sameen, who complained to him of the ‘wounds on her heart’, “I have wounds on my heart, wish those can be seen and treated,” she cried.

The promo of upcoming episode 15 promised an engaging rollercoaster as Hamza assured Hala that ‘he is there for her’ while his mother, Shahjahan Raees continues to plot against her daughter-in-law, and invited over her ex-flame Khurram.

It will be interesting to see whether this suicide attempt by Sameen and the deceptive moves of Shahjahan will convince Hamza to leave Hala and marry Sameen instead, or he will continue being a true gentleman and will back his wife in the upcoming turnabouts.

