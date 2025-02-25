Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ opens to dull response

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ struggled at the box office amid underwhelming response from the audience.

Released on February 21, the romantic comedy, costarring Kapoor with Bollywood actresses Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh managed to collect below INR5 crore in four days, according to Indian media outlets.

According to Indian trade analysts, ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ collected INR0.51 crore on Monday, taking the total to INR4.82 crore in the first four days.

The film collected INR1.5 crore at the box office on the first day, INR1.7 crore on the second day and INR1.11 crore on the third day of its release.

The film continues to struggle at the box office amid competition with ‘Chhaava.’

While ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is headline by Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, ‘Chhaava’ stars Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the romantic comedy is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment.

‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ tells the story of Ankur Chadha (Arjun Kapoor) whose life takes a complicated turn after his ex-wife Prabhleen Dhillon (Bhumi Pednekar) returns to his life.

As Ankur falls in love with Antara Khanna (Rakul Preet Singh), his wife returns to their lives after suffering from retrograde amnesia due to an accident.

Her return sets off a chain of chaotic events, comedic moments, and unexpected twists.

In January this year, Arjun Kapoor and producer Jackky Bhagnani sustained injuries in an accident on the sets of the film.

Reports said that the Bollywood actor sustained minor injuries in a ceiling collapse accident on the sets of the film.