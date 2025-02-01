Watch Arjun, Bhumi, and Rakul in the hilarious Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer

The trailer for “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” has just dropped, and it’s already creating a buzz! Starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet, this quirky comedy promises to bring laughs and a fresh take on family entertainers.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the hilarious world of Arjun Kapoor’s character, who finds himself caught between his amnesiac wife, Bhumi Pednekar, and a new romantic interest, Rakul Preet.

In the Mere Husband Ki Biwi trailer, Arjun Kapoor plays the husband of Bhumi Pednekar, who suffers from retrograde amnesia, forgetting 5-6 years of her life.

As Bhumi recovers, Arjun’s character falls for Rakul Preet, creating a comical love triangle between his ‘ex-pyaar’ and ‘current dildaar.’

The trailer teases the funny dilemma—who will Arjun Kapoor choose? The big reveal comes on February 21, 2025, when the film hits theatres.

With Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious self-aware humor, Bhumi Pednekar’s memorable performance, and Rakul Preet’s chic vibes, the trio’s chemistry is bound to make you laugh.

Read More: Arjun Kapoor’s love triangle chaos unveiled in “Mere Husband Ki Biwi” poster

The trailer also shows the star-studded cast, including Dino Morea, Harsh Gujral, Shakti Kapoor, and others, all of whom add to the comedy-packed ride.

Presented by Vashu Bhagnani & Puja Films and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, Mere Husband Ki Biwi looks like a refreshing break from the usual action flicks and rom-coms.

Get ready for a laughter-filled adventure when it releases on February 21, 2025!

Yesterday, the makers of this romantic comedy “Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, unveiled its first poster, giving fans a glimpse of the light-hearted chaos that lies ahead.

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Singham Again, where he played a pivotal role in a story inspired by the mythological epic Ramayana.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh is gearing up for the release of De De Pyaar De 2, a sequel to the 2019 hit, which will be directed by Anshul Sharma, known for his work on Saare Jahaan Se Mehnga.

Bhumi Pednekar is preparing for her web series debut in Daldal, where she will portray a tough cop. The series has already wrapped filming and is set to premiere on Prime Video next year.