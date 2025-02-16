Mere Husband Ki Biwi stars Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet drop another funny reel! – Watch now!

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh are bringing the laughs yet again! The Mere Husband Ki Biwi stars just dropped another hilarious viral reel that has fans rolling on the floor.

Rakul Preet Singh and Arjun Kapoor are on a full-fledged promotional spree for their upcoming film, and they’re making sure to keep fans entertained along the way!

Rakul Preet Singh recently took to Instagram to share a laugh-out-loud video with her co-star, and it’s pure gold.

In the video, Arjun cheekily references the iconic Judaai movie joke, asking Rakul, his on-screen wife, if she would “sell” him for 2 crores. Her first reaction? A shocked “Pagal ho kiya?” (Are you crazy?). But wait, the real punchline comes when she coolly adds, “5 crore se kam nahi loongi!” (I won’t take less than 5 crores!).

A few days ago, Rakul Preet Singh dropped a reel

A few days ago, Rakul Preet Singh dropped a reel, in the funny viral video, Kapoor casually drops the hilarious ‘Bua Ki ladki’ joke as his on-screen wife catches him flirting with a girl on social media and asks, “Kaun hai ye ladki? (Who is this girl?)”

“Arrey yaar, kaisi shakki aurat ho tum? Bua ki ladki hai ye. Bachpan mein saath mein khela karte the hum. Chi yaar! (Oh come on, why are you so suspicious? She’s my aunt’s daughter. We used to play together as kids),” he replies before she reveals to him that the ID is her fake one, leaving social users in splits.

The funny reel is now viral on social media, with at least 2 million plays, in addition to thousands of likes and comments.

To note, the rom-com flick, starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh, with Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, follows a Delhi guy Ankur Chaddha (Kapoor), as he navigates through his complicated love triangle when his old flame Prabhleen Dhillon (Pednekar) returns to his life, while he starts to fall for Antara Mitra (Singh), leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.