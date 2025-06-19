web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 19, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Merub Ali’s cryptic post grabs attention after Asim Azhar split

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Days after her ex-beau, singer Asim Azhar, confirmed their breakup, showbiz starlet Merub Ali has captured the attention of social users with a cryptic note on Instagram.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Actor-model Merub Ali, who has been silent on her breakup from Asim Azhar, ever since his announcement last week, has now grabbed the attention of netizens with a cryptic note on her Instagram stories.

“Someone asked me, ‘Aren’t you going to tell your side of the story?’ I replied, ‘God knows, and that’s enough’,” read the note, reposted by the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor.

Merub Ali's cryptic post grabs attention after Asim Azhar split

Notably, the cryptic note by Ali followed the announcement post by Pakistan’s star singer and her ex-fiancé, Asim Azhar, to confirm the end to their engagement of three years. “After a great deal of thought and reflection, Merub & I have chosen to move forward on separate paths peacefully & mutually,” the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer confirmed. “While we shared meaningful moments and genuinely hoped for a future together, life sometimes takes its own course.”

Also Read: Asim Azhar reacts as crowd chants ex-fiancée Merub’s name during concert

For the unversed, the singer-actor duo, who were childhood friends before they got into a relationship, were engaged in 2022.

“We have the utmost respect for each other and the families involved, and always will. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy during this time,” he requested further.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.