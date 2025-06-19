Merub Ali’s cryptic post grabs attention after Asim Azhar split

Days after her ex-beau, singer Asim Azhar, confirmed their breakup, showbiz starlet Merub Ali has captured the attention of social users with a cryptic note on Instagram.

Actor-model Merub Ali, who has been silent on her breakup from Asim Azhar, ever since his announcement last week, has now grabbed the attention of netizens with a cryptic note on her Instagram stories.

“Someone asked me, ‘Aren’t you going to tell your side of the story?’ I replied, ‘God knows, and that’s enough’,” read the note, reposted by the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor.

Notably, the cryptic note by Ali followed the announcement post by Pakistan’s star singer and her ex-fiancé, Asim Azhar, to confirm the end to their engagement of three years. “After a great deal of thought and reflection, Merub & I have chosen to move forward on separate paths peacefully & mutually,” the ‘Jo Tu Na Mila’ singer confirmed. “While we shared meaningful moments and genuinely hoped for a future together, life sometimes takes its own course.”

For the unversed, the singer-actor duo, who were childhood friends before they got into a relationship, were engaged in 2022.

“We have the utmost respect for each other and the families involved, and always will. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy during this time,” he requested further.