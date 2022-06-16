VIRAL: Merub Ali ups her style game in new Instagram reel

Showbiz starlet Merub Ali shared a new reel video that has gone viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor took to her Instagram handle, Wednesday, and shared a new reel flaunting her on-fleek yet super comfortable style statement. “Fit check.” she wrote in the caption of the now-viral clip followed by a blue heart and a butterfly emoji.

Later, Merub also posted a four-picture gallery on her feed featuring the complete outfit. The model-turned-actor sported a blue-white cropped top with a pair of blue denim, matching shoes, and a white mini bag for the outfit of the day as she headed out in the city.

The post received overwhelming love from the loyal fans of Merub on the photo and video sharing application with millions of likes and several compliments in the comments section.

Merub enjoys a huge following on her social media accounts where she often shares glimpses of her modeling assignments and personal life with her beau, Asim Azhar.

For those unversed, Merub Ali got engaged to Pakistan’s famed singer Asim Azhar earlier this year. The two simultaneously shared glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective social media handles and wrote: “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement.”

The singer-actor duo was seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘. They have been childhood friends and often made public appearances together before making their relationship official.

