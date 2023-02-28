Merub Ali joins viral reel trend

Showbiz starlet Merub Ali hopped on to the viral Instagram reel trend with her friend.

On Monday, Merub Ali posted a new two-video gallery on the photo and video sharing application. “Delirious between study breaks,” the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor wrote in the caption of her Insta post.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The videos capture the celebrity and a friend of hers as they recreated the dance step of the viral trend ‘flip it like a flipagram’. The hit song ‘Gyal You a Party Animal’ by Jamaican singer Charly Black played in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

Soon after she uploaded the post, thousands of her followers rushed to hit that like button on the Insta post and dropped praising comments for the celebrity.

It is worth mentioning here that Merub Ali is among the top-followed celebs of Pakistan with over a million users on her followers list. She often shares glimpses of her modelling assignments and personal life with her beau, Asim Azhar, on the gram.

Aiza Awan, Nazish Jahangir become foodies in latest video

For the unversed, Merub Ali got engaged to Pakistan’s heartthrob singer Asim Azhar last year as announced on social media. The two simultaneously shared glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective Instagram handle to share the good news.

The singer-actor duo was seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

Comments