Merub Ali stuns social users with latest selfie

The stunning new selfie of showbiz starlet Merub Ali is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday, and treated her Instagram family with the latest picture of herself. “Nobody bother her she’s tired,” she warned via caption of her Insta post.

The celebrity looked drop-dead gorgeous as she flaunted a deep red pout with warm cheeks in the close-up shot.

Social users showered their love on the viral picture with thousands of likes and numerous compliments for Merub Ali.

Have a look at what Instagrammers thought of her post.

Pretttyyyy💕✨

Omg the RED LIPSTICK😩✨

Gorgee❤️❤️

O so prettts❤️

Dammmm beautiful 😍🔥🔥🔥🔥

THE LIP SHADE 🤩💝

With over a million Instagrammers on her followers’ list, Ali is among the top-followed celebs of Pakistan on the platform. She often shares glimpses of her modelling assignments and personal life with her beau, Asim Azhar, on the gram.

To note, Merub Ali got engaged to Pakistan’s heartthrob singer Asim Azhar earlier this year. The two simultaneously shared glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective social media handle to share the good news.

The singer-actor duo was seen together in the blockbuster serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘.

