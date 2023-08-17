Merub Ali’s latest posts go viral

Actress and model Merub Ali went viral after the pictures and a video of her in London made rounds on the social media application Instagram.

Merub Ali was pictured at historic and recreational spots London Eye, the River Thames, Buckingham Palace and Big Ben.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

Earlier, she was spotted at the Tower Bridge.

Her pictures and video won hearts and netizens posted rave comments on the posts.

Merub Ali is a social media darling who has 1.1 million followers on Instagram. The fans are treated to visuals of her personal and professional happenings on her official account.

There are countless Instagram fan pages of the celeb as well.

Merub Ali has proved herself as a promising actress thanks to her performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan‘. The drama was about seven determined and motivated women enlisting in the Pakistan Army.

She got engaged to Pakistan’s famed singer Asim Azhar last year. The two simultaneously shared glimpses of the close-knit affair on their respective social media handles and wrote: “With the grace of Allah Almighty and our parent’s duas, we announce our Imam Zamin – engagement.”

They starred together in ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ as well.