Merub Ali speaks about her friendship with Zara Noor Abbas

Model Merub Ali has called actor Zara Noor Abbas her best friend during an interactive session with the fans.

An Instagram user asked Merub Ali to name her best friend in the entertainment industry. She replied by tagging Zara Noor Abbas in the post.

Earlier, the model threw a grand birthday party for singer Asim Azhar and its picture had gone viral on social media.

The picture, shared on Instagram, shows him standing in front of a cake with pictures of prolific Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan around him.

In a heartfelt note, Asim Azhar wrote that Merub Ali had the best surprise and brought his friends to celebrate the occasion as well.

It should be noted that gossip pages on social media platforms posted news that the duo was getting engaged. Then, another snapshot made rounds on social media that sees him telling a fan that he treats Merub Ali as his sister.

In his clarification, the singer said the screenshot of his conversation with the fan was doctored and asked the netizens to not spread it any further.

He added: “Also, any announcement regarding my life will be made from me directly to you like always.”

