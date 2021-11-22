Merub Ali’s latest pictures go viral

Model Merub Ali shared a series of her latest pictures that went viral across social media platforms.

The actor, who will be seen in the upcoming serial Sinf-e-Aahan, looks absolutely stunning in the viral picture that got thousands of likes.

“Lookin’ back at my life you’re the only good I’ve ever done 🎵,” the caption read.

The actor, sharing a series of pictures, wrote she was feeling kinda off and was in need of some yellow in her life. Her fellow celebrity Sajal Aly commented with a heart emoji.

She will be seen alongside Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yousuf, Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan and Tashiya Yehali Kalidasa in Sinf-e-Aahan.

The show tells the story of six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army.

Sajal Aly will play the role of Rabia Safeer while the role of Pariwesh Jamal will be portrayed by Ramsha Khan. Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa will star as Nathmy Perrer.

Kubra Khan will play the role of Mahjabeen Mastaan while the role of Arzoo Daniel is being played by Syra Yousuf whereas Dananeer Mobeen bagged the role of Syeda Sidra.

The project is written by famous playwright Umera Ahmed and directed by ace director Nadeem Baig. It is a presentation of ISPR.

The much-anticipated show is produced by Six Sigma Plus and Next Level Entertainment, which are helmed by Humayun Saeed, Samina Humayun Saeed, Shahzad Nasib, and Sana Shahnawaz.

It will premiere on ARY Digital on November 27.

