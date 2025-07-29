web analytics
Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci reunite to film ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’

Oscar-winner Meryl Streep has reunited with Stanley Tucci as they joined Anne Hathaway on the sets of the much-buzzed ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ in New York.

Runway’s editor in chief, Miranda Priestly, and art director Nigel Kipling, aka Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, are back together, as they began filming for the hotly anticipated ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel, with Anne Hathaway, who essays Andy Sachs, in the title.

The trio was photographed filming for the project in midtown Manhattan, NYC, on Monday, July 28, dressed in the usual ultra-polished looks of their characters.

 

Previously, ‘The Princess Diaries’ star dropped her first look from the sequel, as she reprised Andy Sachs after almost two decades.

 

Besides Streep, Hathaway and Tucci, their OG co-star Emily Blunt also returns to reprise her role of Emily Charlton in the sequel, also featuring Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Pauline Chalamet, Justin Theroux, Tracie Thomas, Tibor Ravitz, Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom, B.J. Novak, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Conrad Ricamora and Kenneth Branagh in the ensemble cast.

David Frankel helms the direction of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

Click here to read more Lifestyle stories

