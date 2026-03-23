Message of PM Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his Pakistan Day message, said “On this historic national occasion of Pakistan Day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation.”

23rd of March holds the status of a significant milestone in the history of South Asia. Eighty-six years ago, on this historic day, the Muslim leadership of the subcontinent united with unwavering resolve to lay the foundation of a separate homeland.

Drawing inspiration from the vision of Allama Iqbal, Muslim leaders presented the concept of a State where Muslims could secure their constitutional and political rights and live with dignity, freedom, and honor.

On 23 March 1940, the historic Lahore Resolution instilled such determination among Muslims that within a short span of seven years, on 14 August 1947, our forefathers succeeded in achieving a separate homeland: Pakistan under the visionary leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Undoubtedly, with the blessing of freedom, Pakistan stands as a testament to the wisdom, determination, perseverance, and sacrifices of our ancestors.

Since its inception, our nation has demonstrated extraordinary resilience and determination in every trial. From a nascent state to becoming a nuclear power, our journey reflects steadfastness and iron resolve.

This journey towards a bright future continues even today.

To shape Pakistan in accordance with the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we must move forward with steadfastness, tireless effort, and a collective national strategy.

Despite numerous challenges, we have, by the grace of Almighty Allah, steered Pakistan’s economy towards sustainable growth.

A consistent decline in inflation, increased investors’ confidence, and positive economic indicators are the evidence that we are moving in the right direction. This progress is the result of bold reforms, prudent policies, and the people’s confidence in their abilities and in the bright future of our beloved country.

Our armed forces and law enforcement agencies, with their high professionalism and patriotic spirit, are defending Pakistan’s freedom and sovereignty.

Last year, during Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos, Pakistan’s armed forces delivered a strong and decisive response to the enemy, writing a golden chapter of military history. By thwarting hostile designs, they proved that Pakistan’s defense is “impregnable” and our resolve “unshakable”.

This year, on the night of 26 February 2026, the unprovoked aggression by a Taliban insurgent group on our borders was met with a strong response through Operation Ghazab-lill- Haq. This operation is not merely a military action but a symbol of our national resolve against terrorism, and that is, we will not allow any harm to the peace and security of our country.

Pakistan is a proponent of global peace; however, sustainable peace in South Asia is linked to the just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue. We will continue to extend moral, political, and diplomatic support to our brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).

Pakistan also expresses full solidarity with the people of Palestine and remains deeply concerned about the recent tensions in the Middle East. As a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan continues to pursue balanced and active diplomacy focused on regional stability, dialogue, and mutual respect. We firmly believe that negotiations are the path to lasting peace.

On Pakistan Day, we pay rich tribute to the leaders and workers of the Pakistan Movement for their everlasting contributions. We also salute the brave officers and soldiers of Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies who have sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country’s independence, sovereignty, and security.

The entire nation stands resolute in upholding its proud traditions and remains ever ready to face any challenge.

Allah Almighty has blessed the people of Pakistan with immense potential, which will lead the country to greater heights of progress

Through long-term vision, effective policies, sincere efforts and national unity, we can achieve the position among comity of nations that the our founders had envisioned for us. When a determined and united nation stands firm for a common purpose, no challenge remains insurmountable. With unwavering spirit, tireless effort, and collective struggle, we will continue building a strong, prosperous, and developed Pakistan—Insha’Allah.

Pakistan Zindabad!