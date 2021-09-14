Lionel Messi named best player of FIFA 22

Argentina and Paris St. Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi has been named the best player for FIFA 22.

The standings were announced in a tweet by the gaming company EA Sports.

The former Barcelona player was at the top of the list with a rating of 93. He was followed by Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo with 92 and 91 respectively.

Kevin De Bruyn along with Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr. and Jan Oblak share the third spot with Ronaldo with the same points.

Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Manuel Neuer and Marc Andre ter Stegen all are placed at eight position with 90 points each.

The 22-player list rounds off with Mohamed Salah along with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Karim Benzema, Virgil van Dijk, Joshua Kimmich, Heung-min Son, Alisson, Thibaut Courtois, Ederson and Sadio Mane are all at 12th position with have 89 points each.

Many social media users were clearly not happy with the standing. Here’s what they had to say.

How is Ronaldo the same rating as neymar joke of a company! — Eugene (@EugenePoleman) September 13, 2021

SALAH 😭😭😭😭😭 absolute robbery — Ryan. (@FavelaFIair) September 13, 2021

Messi should’ve been 94. — MC (@CrewsMat10) September 13, 2021

Downgrade De Bruyne, Ter Stegen, Mbappe, Kante, and Casemiro. Bump up Ronaldo, Salah, Benzema — Popsicle smoke (@PopsicleSmoke) September 13, 2021

I just think this days you guys just play guessing game in rating players.

Absolutely ridiculous! — Erivan Web-Design (@ErivanWebdesign) September 13, 2021

lewandowski better than ronaldo. do people at ea even watch football — night (@ni666ht) September 13, 2021

FIFA 22 will be releasing on October 1 across the world. It will be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows platforms.

EA Sports had announced that the upcoming game will see improvements in the gameplay.

Moreover, the gaming company has joined hands with Italy’s Lega Serie A ahead of the release as well.