Messi-less Argentina down Venezuela in friendly

Argentina shrugged off the absence of Lionel Messi to ease to 1-0 victory over Venezuela in a friendly international in Miami on Friday.

A well-worked 31st-minute goal from Giovani Lo Celso secured the win for the reigning world champions in a match played before just 15,000 fans at the 65,000 capacity Hard Rock Stadium.

Inter Miami star Messi looked on from the stands as the Albiceleste eased to victory without ever being seriously tested by Venezuela.

Argentina forwards Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez looked threatening throughout, while fullback Nahuel Molina also impressed.

Alvarez and Martinez were involved in Argentina’s winner, combining deftly to set up Lo Celso, who who beat Venezuela goalkeeper Jose Contreras with a crisp left-footed shot.

The match is the first of two friendlies Argentina are playing in Florida during the international break.

The world champions will play Puerto Rico in Fort Lauderdale next Tuesday in a game that was moved from Chicago’s Soldier Field earlier this week amid an ongoing US government crackdown on immigrants.