Met department says Karachi might receive isolated light rains

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has confirmed Thursday it forecasts hot and dry weather across the metropolitan city with the suspension of oceanic winds leaving the weather sultry, ARY News reported.

The PMD office said there’s another rain spell expected by the third week of September. A spell of rain for Sep 22-23 is anticipated, Met chief said today.

The present temperature of the city hovers around 32 degrees centigrade and is feared to go as much as 40 degrees, the Met department said.

However, the Met Office also said isolated light rain showers are expected due to the atmospheric pressure building up.

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in Karachi

Earlier yesterday, a rain episode showered multiple parts of Karachi under a monsoon system, bringing relief from the scorching heat.

Parts of Karachi including Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal received light to moderate rainfall, giving respite to people from hot and humid weather conditions.

Light rainfall in the metropolis brought the mercury down by six notches.