Met Gala 2025: Foreign media fail to recognize Shah Rukh Khan

One of the biggest Bollywood superstars of recent times, yet Shah Rukh Khan had to introduce himself at the Met Gala red carpet, as foreign media failed to recognise him.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan made his much-anticipated Met Gala debut on Monday, becoming the first Indian male actor to walk the iconic fashion red carpet, dressed up by ace Indian couturier Sabyasachi Mukherji, in a sharp black suit, styled with multiple layers of necklaces and a tiger-head cane, for this year’s theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’.

However, to the shock of his millions of fans around the world, the shutterbugs at the Met red carpet failed to recognise the global star and asked him to introduce himself, when the Bollywood king responded by saying, “I am Shah Rukh,” before the loud cheers of fans erupted in he background.

Notably, the Met Gala, always the first Monday in May and simply one of the world’s top red carpets with blinding star power, explored the sharply tailored dandy aesthetic and its rich, complicated history with its theme of Black Dandyism this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in the much-buzzed ‘King’, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and his only daughter Suhana Khan, in her big screen debut.