Met Gala 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh break no-pics rule

India’s global stars Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra broke a major Met Gala rule, of no-pictures policy inside the venue, as they posed with Latin pop star Shakira for a snap.

The Met Gala debutante and veteran from India, Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, did not abide by the Museum of Art’s strict policy for the annual iconic night of fashion, i.e. no pictures inside the venue, as the Punjabi singer-actor and Bollywood’s desi girl went ahead to pose for a star-studded picture with the latter’s husband, Nick Jonas, and Colombian pop star Shakira.

Dosanjh shared the picture on his Instagram stories and simply tagged all the fellow celebrities, while adding Shakira’s hit number ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ in the background.

For his Gala debut, the ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ star channelled his Punjabi roots in a Maharaja-inspired fit, while Chopra and Shakira wore polka-dot suit-dress with a huge black hat and a pink gown respectively, both by Indian designer Prabal Gurung. Jonas looked dapper in his black-and-white tailored suit.

Notably, the Met Gala, always the first Monday in May and simply one of the world’s top red carpets with blinding star power, explored the sharply tailored dandy aesthetic and its rich, complicated history with its theme of Black Dandyism this year.

