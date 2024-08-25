Met Office cautions flooding along Sindh-Makran coast

KARACHI: The Met Office has cautioned against likely coastal flooding along the Sindh-Makran coast during a strong monsoon spell predicted from today.

The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into the open sea from 27th to 30th August.

In its advisory PMD has also warned that pluvial flood/inundation may occur in low lying areas of Sindh, Baluchistan and southern Punjab.

It is to be mentioned here that the municipal administration of Karachi has declared emergency and high alert for its staff, and cancelled employees’ leaves.

The Met Office has forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi and other districts of Sindh from August 26 to 29 under the influence of a low-pressure system approaching to eastern parts of Sindh from West Bengal in India.

This strong weather system is expected to bring heavy rainfall according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

This monsoon system will also be likely to bring rainfall in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan region with heavy falls at some places.