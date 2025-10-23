Met Office cautions against rising smog levels in country

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast increasing smog levels in several areas of the country from coming November to December.

Smog is the combination of smoke and fog and develops from the onset of the winter.

The dry weather conditions and air pollution are conducive to increase smog levels during cold weather.

Pakistan can face an alarming increase in smog levels across its major cities. Combination of industrial pollution, vehicular emissions, and weather patterns may lead to an increase in air pollution, posing threats to public health and the environment, Met Office said.

The weather conditions, contribute to the accumulation of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere. Calm wind pattern, lower temperatures, and humidity may prevent pollutants from dispersing and causing thick layers of smog to linger on eastern parts of Punjab province including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar and Khanpur.

The rise in smog levels may cause increase in respiratory illnesses, asthma cases, and other pollution-related health issues.

The vulnerable segments of the populations, including children, elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions, will be at high risk.

Poor air quality can cause reduced visibility on roads, leading to a surge in traffic mishaps.