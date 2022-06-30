Met Office cautions against urban flooding in Karachi, other Sindh districts

KARACHI: The Met Office has warned of urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities of Sindh after heavy rainfall under the influence of a monsoon system from July 02.

Heavy rainfall in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Dadu districts may trigger urban flooding in Karachi and other districts, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast.

Met office has reported that moist currents likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in eastern Sindh from 2 July.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain with windstorm or thunder showers are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Dadu and Jamshoro districts from July 02 to 05.

A few heavy and very heavy falls are expected at times, according to the weather department.

Scattered rain-windstorm or thunder showers with isolated heavy falls also expected in Nawabshah, NosheroFeroz, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, Kashmore districts during the period.

The Met Office has also said that the sea conditions may become rough to very rough from July 03 – 05 and advised fishermen to take extra care while venturing into the sea during the period.

Several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore and other districts of Punjab will receive rainfall with windstorm from 30th June (today) to 04th July.

Balochistan’s Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Kohlu, Quetta, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad and Sibbi will receive showers with windstorm from 1st to 05th July.

Heavy falls may generate urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad from 02nd to 04th July, according to the weather forecast.

Flash flooding is also expected in nullahs of Kashmir and Balochistan districts during the forecast period. Heavy rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galliyat and Murree.

