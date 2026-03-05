Met Office forecast above normal temperatures in most parts of country

KARACHI: The Met Office has cautioned that weather conditions are shaping up for a dry weather spell and escalation in temperatures for some days in plain areas.

Temperatures in plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, northern Baluchistan expected to remain above eight degree Celsius than normal.

Temperatures in Sindh and Baluchistan’s southern areas likely to remain above seven degree Celsius than normal temperatures.

There is heatwave development in the coming weeks, particularly over the plain areas of Sindh and southern Punjab.

PMD reports mean temperatures are expected to remain above normal across most parts of the country. The strongest warming signal is projected for the north, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dust storms, strong winds, and hailstorms may occur due to developing temperature gradients during spring.

On the rainfall side, PMD forecast rainfall in upper areas with gusty winds and thunderstorm from March 6 to 11.

Rainfall is also expected in the upper KP, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan from 6-7 and in Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region and adjoining areas on March 10 and 11.