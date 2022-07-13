Met Office forecast another heavy rain spell in Karachi from tomorrow

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast another spell of heavy rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh from this Thursday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted rainfall with with windstorm on July 15 and 16 as monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in the country.

Another strong monsoon low pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on 14th July (Thursday).

Widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rain with wind or thundershowers expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Naushehro Feroze, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar- Shahdadkot, Kashmore districts of Sindh and Balochistan’s Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat and Pasni districts from 14th to 18th July under the influence of this weather system.

Intermittent rain with wind or thundershower are expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur from today to Friday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that torrential rains may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin and other cities of Sindh, and Awaran, Panjgur and Turbat in Balochistan.

The Met Office has also warned the fishermen against tidal waves in the sea owing to strong monsoon low pressure.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Kirthar range and hill torrents of Balochistan from 14th to 16th July, while, in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir on 13th & 14th July.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu.

The Met Office has advised travelers and tourists to remain cautious during the period.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period.

