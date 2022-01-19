Met Office forecast another rain, snowfall system’s entry in country

ISLAMABAD: Met Office on Wednesday predicted likely entry of another weather system to upper and central parts of the country on Friday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in a report said that Quetta, Ziarat, Barkhan, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Noshki will likely to receive rain or snowfall on Friday evening to Saturday under the influence of this weather system.

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall are expected in Islamabad, Murree, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Friday to Monday (morning).

Rain and thunderstorm is also expected in Dera Ismail Khan, Okara, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar on Friday to Saturday.

Moderate to heavy Snowfall expected at isolated places in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Naran, Kaghan, Hunza, Gilgit, Skardu, Astore, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Neelum valley, Bagh, Haveli, Rawalakot on Saturday and Sunday.

Heavy snowfall may cause road closures in these districts on Saturday and Sunday. While heavy falls may cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sialkot during the weekend, the Met Office warned.

Possibility of Landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir cannot be ruled out during the period, according to the weather advisory.

Prevailing dense foggy conditions are likely to subside in plains of Punjab during the period.

The PMD has advised all concerned Authorities to remain alert and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

