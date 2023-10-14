Met Office forecast another rain spell in most areas of country

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has forecast rain-wind or thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from October 14, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A westerly system is likely to enter upper parts of country on 13th October evening/night.

Under the influence of this weather system snowfall is expected at mountains and isolated hailstorm in plains of Punjab.

Kashmir, GB, upper KP and Potohar region likely to receive heavy rainfall from 14 (today) to 17 October with occasional gaps.

Snowfall over the high mountains is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and rainfall with isolated hailstorm is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Murree, Galiyat and other areas.

Rainfall is also expected in Layyah, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, and Rahim Yar Khan from 16th to 18th October with occasional gaps.

Rain with wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Sindh’s Jacobabad, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Sanghar and Umerkot on 17th evening/night and 18th.

In Balochistanm Sherani, Musa Khel, Zhob, Qilla Saifullah, Kalat, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Jaffarabad Quetta and Ziarat could receive rain on Oct 17th and 18th.

Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local Nullahs/streams and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra and Abbottabad during the spell.

Heavy rain may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi and Lahore on 15th and 16th.

Temperatures are likely to drop significantly.