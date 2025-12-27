Met Office forecast first winter rain in Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast the first rainfall of this winter in Karachi on December 30 (Tuesday).

A system of westerly winds expected to have impact over the weather in Karachi on coming Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mercury could drop in the city increasing intensity of the frosty weather.

A westerly wave will enter in upper areas of the country on December 28. Under the influence of the weather system rainfall is expected in various areas of Balochistan on Dec 29.

The westerly wave is expected to bring the first rainfall of this winter in Karachi on December 30, Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted.

According to the weather report, most parts of the country were expected to experience cold and dry weather, while northern areas may experience partly cloudy conditions.

The Met Office said that fog is likely during morning and night hours in the plains of Punjab and upper Sindh. Meanwhile, central and southern districts of Balochistan are expected to remain partly cloudy.