Met Office forecast Heat Wave conditions for most parts of country

ISLAMABAD: The day temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country during the week due to a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere, Met Office said in a weather report on Tuesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast hike in day temperatures by 09-10°Celsius above normal in Northern Balochistan, Upper Sindh, South Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas.

While, the day temperature in Lower Sindh, South Balochistan, Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, will remain 07-08°Celsius above normal.

The Mercury could soar to 37 degree Celsius in Karachi today. The above normal hot weather could persist in the city till March 16 (tomorrow), Met Office said.

The dry period and heat wave conditions in the country may cause water stress to the standing crops, vegetable and orchards, according to the report. The weather office has advised farmers to manage water for their crops accordingly.

The Met Office has also advised early harvesting of wheat in Sindh and South Punjab.

Moreover, dust raising or gusty winds are also expected in North Balochistan, South Punjab and Upper Sindh during the period, according to the weather report.

The PMD has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

