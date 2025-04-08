Met Office forecast heatwave conditions in southern half of country

KARACHI: Met office has predicted heatwave like conditions in southern parts of the country from Tuesday (today) till April 11.

Temperatures likely to remain 04 to 07 °C above normal in Sindh, parts of Baluchistan and central/south Punjab.

Temperatures are likely to soar to 48 Celsius at Sibi, Dadu and Nawabshah, while 46 C at Sukkur and Turbat districts.

Maximum temperature could reach to 43 Celsius in Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, 42 Celsius in Multan, 41 C at Sahiwal and Sargodha and 40 Celsius expected in Lahore, met department said in its weather report.

Due to rising temperatures in southern and central parts of the country, general public, especially senior citizens, children and women have been advised to take precautionary measures.

Avoid exposure to sun light during the daytime and get hydrated with judicious use of water.

Meanwhile, dust/thunderstorm-rain is predicted in northern parts of the country from 08th (Tuesday) to 11th April with occasional gaps.

Westerly Wave

A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country this evening or night and may persist till 11th April.

Under the influence of this weather system rainfall is expected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Potohar region and northeast Punjab till 11th April.

Isolated hailstorm may also occur during the forecast period.

Dust storm/gusty winds are also expected in the plains of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the forecast period.