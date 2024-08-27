Met Office forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi today

KARACHI: The Met Office on Tuesday predicted heavy downpour in Karachi under the influence of ongoing weather system, ARY News reported.

The city’s existing temperature has been 27-degree Celsius with 90 percent humidity in the air. Maximum temperature could soar to 34 Celsius, according to the weather forecast.

Northwestern winds blowing in the city with 18 kilometers per hour speed.

Karachi received early morning showers on Tuesday.

Saddar, Shahra-e-Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Landhi, Korangi, M.A Jinnah Road, Guru Mandir, Soldier Bazar, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Site area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jail Chowrangi, Safoora Chowrangi and other parts received rain.

According to MET office, rain is likely to continue with breaks in Karachi today.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department released detailed rainfall statistics in various areas of Karachi on Monday night.

According to the figures released by the Met Office, the highest recorded rainfall was in Quaidabad where 52 millimetres rainfall reported yesterday. Gulshan-e-Hadeed was the next highest with 42mm rain. Other areas experienced varying amounts of precipitation, with North Karachi 29.8mm, Nazimabad 26 millimetres, Surjani Town 25.4 millimetres, Keamari and Shahra-e-Faisal 16mm, University Road 15.6mm, Korangi 14.6mm, Saddar seeing 13 millimetres of rainfall.

The Old Airport received 12.6mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 12.4mm, Jinnah Terminal 11.2mm, Bin Qasim and DHA 11mm, Orangi Town 7mm and Mauripur 4mm.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has alerted all local bodies, district administrations and the irrigation department to be prepared for timely action in case of any emergency in the wake of the heavy rainfall forecast in the province.