Met Office forecast hot and humid weather for next three days

KARACHI: Chief Meteorologist has forecast a scorching hot and humid weather in Karachi from next Tuesday to Thursday, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Talking to ARY News, Sardar Sarfaraz has cautioned about very hot weather on July 16, 17 and 18 in Karachi while the sea breeze will also be suspended. “Humidity’s ratio in the air will be 60 to 70 percent”.

“There is no chance of the heatwave in next few days in Karachi,” the Met Office said. However, temperatures are likely to enhance by two degrees in the next week”.

Maximum temperature could soar to 38 Celsius, weather official predicted.

The weather will remain hot and humid during next 24 hours, according to the weather report. “Westerly winds blowing in the city with 14 kilometers per hour speed”.

It was drizzling at the city’s Shara-e-Faisal, Karsaz road and Baloch Colony areas on Sunday morning.

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy weather with likely drizzling or light rainfall in various parts of Karachi today.

The weather department has predicted entry of monsoon currents in the city from July 18 and likely heavy rainfall on July 19 and 20.