Met Office forecast hot weather spell in Karachi from Oct 08

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast hot weather spell in the city during 8 to 10 October.

Weather is likely to become hotter in Karachi and suburbs with maximum temperature likely to range between 38° to 40° Celsius.

Hot weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province.

The Met Office forecast a hot weather in most parts of the country on Thursday. The weatehr will remain hot and dry.

Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Potohar region and Kashmir would likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorm, while hailstorm at scattered places, according to the PMD.

The weather remained hot and dry in last 24 hours. Maximum temperature 41 degree Celsius was recorded at Turbat in Balochistan.

Comments