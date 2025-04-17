Met Office forecast hot weather, strong winds for Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast a hot and humid weather in Karachi while strong winds likely to blow in daytime on Thursday.

Maximum temperature could remain between 35 to 38 Celsius with scorching sunlight.

Strong winds from western southwestern direction, could blow with 30 kilometers per hour wind speed in the daytime.

Heatwave conditions are affecting different parts of the country as temperatures soared in Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Larkana and Dadu in Sindh with the sunrise.

Various areas passing through severe hot weather as the Met Office predicted heatwave conditions in most parts of the country while severe heatwave in southern half from Monday.

A high pressure grips the upper atmosphere from 13th April, due to which heatwave conditions developed in most parts of the country, according to the Met Office.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 06 to 08°Celsius above normal in southern half (Sindh, southern Punjab and Baluchistan) of the country from 13th to 18th April (Friday) as the mercury to soar to as high as 46-48 Celsius in Sindh.

Nights will also be warmer during the forecast period, weather office said in its report.

Excessive heating and soaring temperatures may generate dust storms/windstorms during the forecast period.