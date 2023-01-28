Met Office forecast light rain, drizzle in Sindh

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast light rainfall or drizzle in Sindh under the influence of a weather system on Saturday and Sunday.

According to the weather department, Sindh’s Jacobabad, Qambar- Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Larkana, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Dadu, Noshehro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jamshoro districts likely to receive light rainfall on Saturday night or Sunday.

There are chances of drizzle in Karachi, Thatta, Hyderabad, Tand Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matyari and Mirpurkhas durin same period.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted that a westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of country on Saturday, and likely to grip upper parts on Sunday and may persist till Monday (afternoon).

Rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm and snowfall over the hills is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and parts of KP from 28th to 30th January, while in Islamabad, Pothohar region, upper and central Punjab on 29th and 30th January.

Light to moderate rainfall with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman, Pishin, Panjgur, Turbat, Khuzdar, Kalat and Makran coast on 28th and 29th January.

Tourists have been advised to remain cautious during the spell.

Temperatures are likely to fall by 02-04° Celsius in the region after the spell.

