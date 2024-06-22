Met Office forecast light rain in Karachi today

KARACHI: A suffocating weather persists in Karachi and other parts of Sindh despite Friday’s light rainfall and drizzle, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The mercury could soar between 36 to 38 Celsius in the metropolis today.

The Met Office has forecast light rain with thunderstorm in Karachi’s outskirts on this evening and tomorrow (Sunday).

The weather department has also predicted rainfall in Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Ghotki districts of Sindh, Sibi and Khuzdar, Barkhan and Zhob in Balochistan, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Multan in Punjab, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan and Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan regions.

The weather officials have forecast the onset of the monsoon season this year in Punjab and Kashmir by June 29 or 30. In Sindh the monsoon is expected to begin in the first week of July.

It is to be mentioned here that the weather experts have predicted above-normal rainfall in Sindh this year.