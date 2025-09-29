Met Office forecast light rain in Karachi on Tuesday

KARACHI: The sea breeze has been suspended in the city with hot and humid weather as maximum temperature is expected to hit 36 to 38 Celsius today, Met Office said on Monday.

“Light rainfall is expected in Karachi on Tuesday evening after very hot weather in the first half of the day,” according to the weather report.

“Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm could fall in various parts of the city,” weather department said.

The Met Office has predicted light to moderate rainfall in southeastern districts of Sindh on Monday (today) and Tuesday.

The weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of Sindh on Monday and Tuesday but Thar Parkar, Umarkot, Badin, Sujawal and Sanghar district could receive light to moderate rainfall, according to the weather report.

“After severe hot weather in Karachi on September 30, clouds formation is expected in afternoon or evening,” according to the Met Office. Maximum temperature in the city could soar to 35-37 Celsius.

The Met Office has also said that a low-pressure area, developed in the Bay of Bengal, moving towards the Arabian Sea. The system could impact the southeastern Sindh and coastal areas of lower Sindh including Karachi.

The weather system is expected to reach in Kachh in India’s Gujarat to influence weather in parts of Sindh.