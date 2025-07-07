Met Office forecast light rainfall/drizzle in Karachi

KARACHI: The Met Office forecast rainfall in some parts of Sindh on Monday including the coastal areas, as Karachi expected to receive light rainfall or drizzling.

According to the weather report rainfall with strong winds expected in some areas of Sindh’s Thar Parkar, Umar Kot, Badin, Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur and adjoining areas on Monday.

A hot and humid weather prevails in other parts of the province today.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that monsoon rains expected to enhance in country from 05th July as moist currents continuously penetrating in the region.

Met Office forecast rainfall in northeastern/southern parts of Baluchistan on July 06th to 08th.

Rainfall with wind and thunderstorms, with scattered heavy falls and at times very heavy rain is expected in Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa from 05th to 10th July and in Gilgit-Baltistan from 06th to 10th July with occasional gaps, according to the report.

Punjab and Islamabad’s federal territory to receive rain with wind or thundershower and scattered heavy falls from 05th to 10th July with occasional gaps.

Rainfall is also expected in southern Punjab’s Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, D.G. Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Layyah districts from 06th to 08th July.