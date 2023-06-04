Met Office forecast light rainfall in northern, central Sindh districts

KARACHI: The Met Office on Sunday forecast dust-thunderstorms or light rainfall in various districts of northern and central Sindh, ARY News reported.

Mostly hot and dry weather will prevail in various parts of Sindh.

Dust-thunderstorms and light rain expected in Qambar-Shahdadkot, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Dadu, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Sanghar and Khairpur districts at evening or night, the weather office predicted.

Partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province, however isolated rain thunderstorm (moderate to heavy falls) may occur in some parts of Musa Khel, Zhob, Kohlu, Barkhan and its surroundings, provincial weather department said in its forecast.

Pakistan Meteorological Department in its weather outlook for June anticipated normal to slightly below normal precipitation across the country.

Southern regions including Sindh, southern Balochistan and central to southern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expect near normal precipitation. Punjab, Kashmir, and northern Balochistan may receive slightly below normal precipitation. Whereas northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan could experience slightly above normal precipitation.

Temperatures are projected to be slightly above normal in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir and Balochistan, PMD said.