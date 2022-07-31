Met Office forecast more rainfall in Balochistan

QUETTA: The Met Office on Sunday forecast more rainfall in most districts of Balochistan as torrential rains and flash flooding wreaked havoc with the province, ARY News reported.

According to weather report Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Qilla Abdullah, Pishin, Loralai, Quetta, Sibbi, Kalat, Naseerabad and Bolan districts will likely to receive rain.

In last 24 hours Zhob received maximum rainfall of 45mm, while Lasbela 17mm, Sibi 12mm, Barkhan and Loralai 3mm and Khuzdar two mm rainfall, according to the weather department.

Persistent rainy spell over Khuzdar, Lasbella and other northeastern districts of Balochistan and along Kirthar Range may create pressure on Hub Dam and flash flooding in Kachho area of Dadu, Kambar-Shahdadkot district and downstream, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department.

It is to be mentioned here that at least seven dams have been broken in Balochistan after torrential rains in the province, while the death toll has jumped to 127.

According to details, everything has been destroyed due to heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, and the affectees are forced to live under the open sky after thousands of houses destroyed.

According to PDMA, 7 dams have broken due to rains in Balochistan, while many dams have been filled with water. The areas have submerged and communication with many cities has been cut off.

Meerani Dam in Turbat has overflowed, due to which the spillways have been opened and water is continuing to flow, the highest level of Meerani Dam is 244 feet, and the current water level is 246 feet.

The water level in the hub dam is 339 feet while the spillway limit is 350 feet, the highest water level in Shadi Kor Dam Gwadar is 54 meters while the current water level is 51.34 meters.

