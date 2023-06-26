Met Office forecast more rainfall after heavy pre-monsoon spell

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office forecast more rainfall on Monday, after devastating pre-monsoon rainfall that claimed several lives in Punjab yesterday, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall with thunderstorm in Punjab, Islamabad, Potohar region, KP, northern and eastern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Monday (today).

Heavy rainfall is expected in northeastern Punjab, Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir with downpour and hailstorm at some places. The wet spell will also persist on Tuesday.

Lahore received very heavy rainfall with 241mm at Laxmi Chowk, 236mm at Paniwala Talab, 230mm at Qurtaba Chowk, 226mm at Airport, 213mm at Gulshan-e-Ravi, 202mm at Nishtar Town, 178mm at Iqbal Town, 165mm at Tajpura, Jail Road 163mm, city 162mm, Johar Town 155mm, Gulbarg 130mm, Mughalpura 126mm, Chowk Nakhuda 125mm, Samanabad 120mm, Farrukh Abad 115mm and Upper Mall 103mm.

Sialkot Airport received 71mm rainfall and city 47mm, Rawalpindi received 66mm at Katchehry, 55mm at Chaklala, 59mm at Bokra, 58mm at Zero Point, 56mm at Golra and 47mm rain at Syedpur. Narowal 54mm, Mandi Bahauddin 53mm, Gujranwala 44mm, Chakwal 41mm, Murree 39mm and Attock 30mm.

Kashmir: Rawlakot 40mm, Muzaffarabad (City 33mm, Airport 25mm), Kotli 28mm, Garhi Dupatta 21mm.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Mardan 81mm, Bannu 41mm, Balakot 36mm, Kakul 25mm, Peshawar 22mm, Bacha Khan Airport 20mm.

Balochistan: Barkhan 33mm, Khuzdar 20mm, Zhob 18mm, Lasbela and Ormara 02mm rainfall.

Thunderbolts claimed at least 11 lives and injured five others in various parts of Punjab during heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The losses of life reported from Narowal, Sialkot and Sheikhupura districts of Punjab whereas five others were injured.