Met Office forecast more rainfall in Sindh districts

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rainfall in several districts of Sindh on Wednesday (today) with strong winds and thunderstorm.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted sporadic rainfall in Umarkot, Thar Parkar, Badin, Sanghar, Mithi, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Sujawal, Karachi, Thatta, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Larkana, Dadu and Khairpur districts of Sindh today under the influence of a weather system.

Under the influence of a weather system formed over India’s Gujarat state generated widespread rainfall in Karachi and other districts of Sindh on Tuesday.

Karachi’s Old Airport area received maximum 34mm rainfall yesterday. PAF Faisal Base received 30mm rain, DHA 27mm, Gulshan Hadeed 25mm, Jinnah Terminal and Korangi 21mm rain, Behria Town 09mm, University Road and Keamari 08mm each, while Nazimabad, North Karachi and Masroor Base 01mm each.

Sakrand received 41mm rain, Padidan 29mm, Mirpur Khas 27mm, Hyderabad (City 23mm, Airport 06mm, Tando Jam 06mm, Dadu, Nawabshah 02mm and Thatta 01mm rainfall.

Tropical Depression

Oman’s CAA and the Met Office on Wednesday confirmed formation of a tropical depression over the northeast Arabian Sea, close to the Indian state of Gujarat.

Oman’s National Multi-Hazard Early Warning Centre said that the depression was observed at latitude 22.5 degree-N and longitude 68.8 degree-E with estimated wind speed of 37-50 km/h near its centre. The system is expected to move westwards toward the central Arabian Sea, may further intensify in next 48 hours.