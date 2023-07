Met Office forecast more rainfall in southeast Sindh

KARACHI: Met Office Sunday said that monsoon currents continue to penetrate in southeast Sindh predicting more rainfall in the region.

Thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Matiari districts today, according to the weather department.

Isolated thunderstorm or rain also expected in Sukkur, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Jacobabad, Kambar-Shahdadkot, Larkana, Dadu and Jamshoro distts at evening or night, Met Office said.

Under the influence of ongoing weather system rain occurred at various places in the region yesterday.

Yesterday maximum rainfall occurred in Nagarparkar 112mm, Chhachhro 98mm, Dhali 80mm, Mithi 68mm, Islamkot 59mm, Diplo 37mm, Badin 17mm, Mirpur Khas 10mm. Karachi (DHA Phase-II 23mm, Jinnah Terminal 22mm, Quaidabad, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 17mm, University Road 15mm, Faisal Base 14mm, Old Airport 13mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 08mm, Korangi 05mm, Saadi Town, Surjani Town 03mm, Nazimabad, North Karachi, Saddar 01mm. Traces of rainfall also reported from Masroor Base, Orangi Town and Keamari.