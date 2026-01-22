Met Office forecast rain in Karachi this afternoon

KARACHI: The Met office has forecast light to moderate rainfall in Karachi on Thursday afternoon and subsequent chilly weather spell from Friday.

Sindh’s other districts could also receive rain today as a westerly weather system is currently being strengthened by moisture from the Arabian Sea, which is likely to influence weather conditions in the region.

The Met Office earlier forecast rainfall under the weather system in Sindh’s Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Naushehro Feroz, Kashmore, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Ghotki districts on 22nd and 23rd January.

A weather website has predicted 60 to 66 percent probability of rain in Karachi at 3:00 to 4:00 PM in afternoon today.

Deputy Director Met department Anjum Nazir Zaigham yesterday said that the weather system will enter in Sindh from Thursday with likely rainfall in western districts.

“The mercury could drop in Karachi from Friday as minimum temperature in the city goes down to single digit,” weather official said.

The weather system could bring changes in temperature and overall weather patterns across the city.

Frosty winds from Quetta are expected to blow in Karachi from Friday bringing temperatures down with a likely speed up to 40 to 45 kilometres per hour.

Experts have also predicted westerly wave expected to affect the country from January 27 and 28. This weather system could influence weather conditions in Karachi and other areas.

Met Office also predicted rainfall in Balochistan’s Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Musakhel, Turbat, Guwadar, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kech, Awaran, Chaghi, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Washuk and Kharan districts today and moderate to heavy snowfall in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai and Zhob.