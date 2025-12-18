Met Office forecast rain, snowfall in parts of country from Dec 20

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has forecast rain and snowfall in various parts of the country as a western disturbance will enter Balochistan on 19th December (Friday).

The weather system likely to grip upper parts of country on 20th December.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted rain and snowfalls over hills in Balochistan’s Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob, Musakhel, Turbat, Gawadar, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kech, Awaran, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Washuk, Chagai, Kharan and Kalat districts from 19th (evening) to 20th December.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa rainfall with moderate snowfalls in upper areas expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak, D.I. Khan, Tank and Kohat districts from 20th night to 22th December.

Rainfall with moderate to few heavy snowfalls expected in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from 20th December night to 23rd morning.

Rain is also expected in twin cities of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Potohar region, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Noorpurthal and Layyah from 20th to 21st December. Rain and snowfall is likely in Murree and Galliyat from 20th (night) to 21st December.

Cloudy weather conditions with drizzle is also expected in Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Multan, Jhang, D.G Khan and Toba Tek Singh on 20th & 21st December.

The weather expected to remain partly cloudy to cloudy in most parts of Sindh on 19th and 20th December.

Snowfall may cause road closure or slippery conditions in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Murree, Galliyat, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch, Haveli from 20th to 22nd December.

There is possibility of the landslides/avalanche in hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir during the period.

Smog/fog is likely to continue in central/southern parts of Punjab and upper Sindh.