Met Office forecast rain, snowfall in upper parts of country

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA: The Met Office has forecast Rainfall and snowfall over the hills in Balochistan and upper parts of country on Thursday and Wednesday (Feb 18th and 19th).

Rain and wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Chagai, Nushki, Harnai, Zhob and Musakhel on 18th (today) and tomorrow.

Met Office said that after a long dry period a frontal weather system is likely to enter upper parts of the country on 19th February 2025 and will persist in Northern areas till 21st February.

Rain with few heavy snowfalls is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from 19t to 21st February۔

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rain and snowfalls over hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Waziristan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Bannu, Karak and Kohat on 19th & 20th February.

Moreover, rainfall and snowfall in Murree and Galliyat expected on 19th to 21st February.

Rainfall is expected in Islamabad, Potohar region, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Khushab, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jahng and Toba Tek Singh on 19th and 20th February. While light rain is expected in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Taunsa Sharif, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar on 19th February.

Dry weather will prevail in most parts of Sindh during the period. However, gusty winds are expected along the coastal areas.

Maximum temperature in Karachi could soar to 32 Celsius while light rainfall or drizzle is expected in outskirts of the city today.