Met Office forecast rain, snowfall in western, upper parts of country

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast rain, thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills in western and Upper parts of country on Thursday and Friday.

A westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on 08th (night), and likely to grip upper parts of country on 09th Feb and may persist over northern areas till 10th February.

Under the influence of this weather system, rainfall and snowfall over the hills are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Feb 08th to 10th.

Rain with isolated hailstorm is expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Faisalabad and other Punjab districts from Feb 09th to 10th.

Light to moderate rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman and Pishin on 08th & 09th February, according to the weather forecast.

Moderate to isolated heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch and Haveli from 08th to 10th February.

Possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan cannot be ruled out during the forecast period.

Tourists have been advised to remain cautious during the spell.

