Met Office forecast rain spell in Karachi from today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm at some places in Karachi and other districts of Sindh from Sunday evening or night.

A hot and humid weather has been reported in the port city. Sea breeze has returned in Karachi but the feel like temperature has been one to two degrees above the real temperature owing to increased humidity.

The rain bearing clouds likely to be formed from this evening or night and light rainfall or drizzling is expected in various parts of the metropolis. “This rainfall or drizzling spell is expected to persist until August 22,” according to the weather report.

Pakistan Meteorological Department earlier predicted rainfall with scattered heavy falls and (at times very heavy) expected in Mithi, Thar Parker, Umer Kot, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazir Abad, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and Jacobabad districts from 17th to 22nd August.

According to the PMD strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating in the country. Low Pressure System (LPA) over the Bay of Bengal is likely to move westward from 17th August and intensify this monsoon activity. A westerly wave is also present over the country under the influence of these meteorological conditions.

Baluchistan districts Zhob, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, and Musakhel are also expected to receive rain with isolated heavy falls between August 17 and 21.

The PMD on Saturday predicted widespread torrential rains and cautioned against urban flooding in major urban centres across the country.