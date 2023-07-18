Met Office forecast another rain spell in Sindh from tomorrow

KARACHI: Monsoon currents are likely to approach the eastern Sindh from 19th July evening and gradually spread over entire Sindh.

The Met Office has forecast more rainfall this week as a weather system expected to enter the country from Tuesday (today).

Dust-thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Dadu and Jamshoro districts from 19th July evening to 22nd or 23rd July with occasional gaps under the influence of fresh weather system.

Karachi division, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta and Sujawal districts likely to receive rain with dust-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls from July 20th to 22nd with occasional gaps.

Met Office had earlier cautioned against likely urban flooding the low-lying areas of Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore after heavy rainfall from the night of July 18 till July 22.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned against landslides in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Galliyat, Murree and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the heavy rains.

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to enter the country’s upper and central parts on the night of July 18 and may strengthen on July 19 to trigger rains, winds and thundershowers, it said.