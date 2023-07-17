Met Office forecast more rainfall in country this week

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast more rainfall this week as a weather system expected to enter the country from tomorrow, ARY News reported on Monday.

Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh likely to receive heavy rainfall from July 19 to July 23, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea will penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from Tuesday.

Under the influence of this weather system rainfall is expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Hazara division from July 18 to 23, according to the Met Office.

Rainfall with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Mardan, Chitral, Swabi, Peshawar, Buner and Shangla districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall is also expected in Balochistan’s Zhob, Barkhan and Lasbela districts, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan from July 19 to 21.

