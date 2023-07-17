33.9 C
Karachi
Monday, July 17, 2023
- Advertisement -

Met Office forecast more rainfall in country this week

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has forecast more rainfall this week as a weather system expected to enter the country from tomorrow, ARY News reported on Monday.

Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh likely to receive heavy rainfall from July 19 to July 23, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea will penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from Tuesday.

Under the influence of this weather system rainfall is expected in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Hazara division from July 18 to 23, according to the Met Office.

Rainfall with wind and thunderstorm is expected in Mardan, Chitral, Swabi, Peshawar, Buner and Shangla districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall is also expected in Balochistan’s Zhob, Barkhan and Lasbela districts, Dera Ghazi Khan and Multan from July 19 to 21.

Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of Sindh likely to be lashed by heavy rainfall from July 19 to July 23, according to the Met Office.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.