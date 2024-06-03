Met Office forecast rainfall, heatwave to subside this week

ISLAMABAD: The Met Office has said that the heatwave conditions are likely to subside during current week due to rainfall, ARY News reported on Monday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in upper and central parts of the country from 04th to 07th June.

A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter in upper and central parts of the country by Tuesday evening or night. The westerly wave likely to remain active for three days, the PMD said.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir from June 03 to June 08 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dust storm/thunderstorm with rain is expected in several districts from June 04 to June 08 with occasional gaps.

In Punjab and federal capital Islamabad, dust storm/thunderstorm with rain is expected in from June 04-06 with occasional gaps.

Dust storm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is also expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Multan and Layyah from June 05 to June 07.

In Balochistan, dust storm/thunderstorm with isolated rain is expected from June 05 to June 07 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, dust storm/gusty winds with isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana districts on June 06 and June 07.

Heatwave conditions are likely to subside in the country during the forecast period.