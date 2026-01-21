Met Office forecast rainfall in Karachi on Thursday

KARACHI: The Met office has predicted rainfall in Karachi and other districts of Sindh on Thursday (tomorrow) likely increasing intensity of the cold weather in the region from Friday.

A westerly wave affecting approach upper parts of the country and expected to have impact on Balochistan from tonight. Snowfall is expected in hilly terrain of northern Balochistan from tonight.

Quetta and adjoining areas could receive rain and snowfall, Met Office said.

The weather system is expected to enter in Sindh’s western region from tomorrow with likely rainfall in western districts, Deputy Director Met department Anjum Nazir Zaigham said.

Karachi could receive light rainfall tomorrow.

“The mercury could drop in Karachi from Friday as minimum temperature in the city goes down to single digit,” weather official said.

The Met Office earlier forecast rainfall under the weather system in Sindh’s Karachi, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jacobabad, Naushehro Feroz, Kashmore, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas and Ghotki on 22nd and 23rd January with occasional gaps.

Met Office also predicted rainfall in Balochistan’s Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai, Zhob, Kalat, Barkhan, Sibi, Loralai, Musakhel, Turbat, Guwadar, Jiwani, Lasbella, Kech, Awaran, Chaghi, Panjgur, Khuzdar, Washuk and Kharan districts on 21st and 22nd January and moderate to heavy snowfall in Quetta, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Noushki, Harnai and Zhob.